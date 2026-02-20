FC Tulsa Transfers Forward Taylor Calheira to Sporting Kansas City for Club-Record Fee

Published on February 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa announced today that it has agreed to the permanent transfer of forward Taylor Calheira to Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City for a club-record transfer fee.

"We are proud to have brought Taylor into our club, supported his development, and helped provide him with an opportunity at the highest level," said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. His move to MLS is a reflection of our culture and the dedication of our staff and players who contributed to his growth. Taylor is an exceptional person and an even better player. While we are sad to see him leave, we are incredibly proud to see him take this next step in his career."

"This club-record transfer is a great bit of business for FC Tulsa that showcases their club model - identify, recruit, and provide a competitive environment for players to make an impact for the team while increasing their value in the transfer market," said USL Sporting Director Mark Cartwright. "Caleb [Sewell] and the technical staff deserve a massive amount of credit for not only signing Taylor when they did, but providing the platform for him to succeed and take this next step in his career."

Calheira departs Tulsa following 32 appearances, tallying 20 goals, a club single-season record, and four assists, for the Scissortails across all competitions in his lone season with the team. The 23-year-old striker earned a spot on the 2025 All-League First Team following a breakout season with the Black and Gold.

FC Tulsa thanks Taylor for his contributions to the club and the Greater Tulsa community in 2025, and wishes him all the best in the next chapter of his career.







