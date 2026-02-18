FC Tulsa Sign 17-Year-Old Midfielder Zion Siranga to USL Academy Contract

Published on February 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa announced today the signing of 17-year-old midfielder Zion Siranga to a USL Academy contract, reinforcing the club's commitment to identifying and developing top local and regional talent, pending league and federation approval.

Siranga, who currently plays for MLS NEXT developmental youth side Greenwood Soccer Club, will continue to represent Greenwood in matches when not involved in FC Tulsa First Team matchday squads. In joining the club as a USL Academy signing, Siranga retains his future NCAA eligibility while training and competing in a professional environment.

"Zion is a very talented young prospect who is good on the ball and likes to take defenders on," said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "We see a lot of growth potential in his game, and we're excited about what he can become in our environment."

Siranga was first identified during an FC Tulsa Invitational Tryout hosted by the club's first team technical staff. Following a standout performance, he was invited to train with the First Team before ultimately earning his USL Academy contract.

"His journey, from our Invitational Tryout to training with the first team and now signing an Academy contract, illustrates our commitment to developing players not only in Tulsa but throughout our region and providing them with real opportunities at the professional level," said Sewell.

"Zion earned this opportunity," said FC Tulsa Academy Director Rafa Rodriguez. "From the moment he stepped into our Invitational Tryout, he showed confidence, personality, and a willingness to compete. He embraced the challenge of training with the first team and proved he belongs in that environment. This is exactly what our pathway is built for: identifying motivated players, developing them within a professional setting, and helping them take meaningful steps toward their goals."

FC Tulsa offers a comprehensive range of development opportunities, including youth camps beginning Spring Break and running throughout the summer, as well as a weekly Futsal Academy program currently in session. Participants in these programs have the opportunity to be identified for the club's National Training Camp (NTC) held May 26-28, an invite-only showcase that provides athletes with direct exposure to FC Tulsa's technical staff and the opportunity to compete for a USL Academy contract.

"We are incredibly excited about the youth pathway we are building," said Sewell. "There's nothing better than providing local players with opportunities they might not otherwise have access to. Everything we are doing with our programming is designed to raise the level of players in our region, so that when they return to their clubs, they're performing at a higher standard. And if we're able to identify players, work together with local clubs, and sign a few along the way, that's even better. It is a win for our soccer community."

Additional information about FC Tulsa's youth programs, camps, and the National Training Camp is available at fctulsatrainingacademy.com.

