Lexington SC Men's Team Set for February 27 Preseason Doubleheader

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club's men's team has announced an exciting update to its 2026 preseason schedule.

The club's previously announced exhibition match against Fort Wayne FC on Friday, February 27 has been rescheduled from its original 2:00 p.m. kickoff to a new start time of 5:00 p.m. In addition, LSC will host a second exhibition match on the same evening, taking on University of Kentucky Men's Soccer at 7:30 p.m.

February 27 Preseason Doubleheader

5:00 PM - Lexington SC vs. Fort Wayne FC (USL League One) 7:30 PM - Lexington SC vs. University of Kentucky (NCAA Division I)

Both matches will be held at Lexington SC Stadium. They will be free and open to the public.







