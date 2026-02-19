Amann Scores Both in Hounds Win over Duquesne

Published on February 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds midfielder Jackson Walti (left) vs. Duquesne University

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger) Pittsburgh Riverhounds midfielder Jackson Walti (left) vs. Duquesne University(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger)

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds received a game effort from their first collegiate opponent of the preseason, but a pair of goals by Trevor Amann was enough for the Hounds to score a 2-1 win over Duquesne University tonight at Highmark Stadium.

The victory maintains a perfect exhibition record for the Hounds (4-0-0) in their first preseason outing outdoors at their regular home ground. But it was not a flawless outing, with Cody Da finding the net for the Dukes' goal.

Amann had the Hounds in front in the 19th minute after the Hounds won possession in the Duquesne half. Brigham Larsen slotted a pass down the right side leading Amann into the box, and the new Hounds forward scored with a low shot that got under the glove of the diving goalkeeper.

The Dukes continued to press and get numbers forward again the pros of the Hounds, and in the 35th minute, they were rewarded. Ashwin Menon received a ball coming across the field from the right side, and his low cross from the left got all the way across goal to Da, who finished at the back post.

The teams went to halftime tied, and the Hounds made fewer lineup changes than in previous preseason matches as head coach Rob Vincent aimed to begin stretching out his players to full-match fitness. The longer shift allowed Amann to get his second goal - and his team-leading third of the preseason - in the 54th minute when he rose to head in a cross from the right side served by the boot of one of the team's trialists.

Larsen nearly had a third goal for the Hounds when Warren Agostoni got to the goal line and fed the ball across in the 67th minute, but he was denied by a point-blank kick save turning the ball around the post for a corner kick.

The Hounds rolled in a new wave of players, including Albert Dikwa, Danny Griffin and Beto Ydrach, for the final 20 minutes, and the action ended with another strong save in the Duquesne goal to deny Eliot Goldthorp 's effort from 18 yards on the final touch of the match.

What's next?

The Hounds will host Western Conference foe Lexington SC at noon Saturday, Feb. 21 at Highmark Stadium. The teams have yet to meet in a competitive match, but they did play a 0-0 preseason draw in Kentucky last season.

Scoring summary

PIT - Trevor Amann 19' (Brigham Larsen)

DUQ - Cody Da 35' (Ashwin Menon)

PIT - Trevor Amann 54' (Trialist)

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.