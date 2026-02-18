Monterey Bay Acquires Forward Omari Glasgow on Loan from MLS Club Chicago Fire FC

February 18, 2026

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has acquired forward Omari Glasgow on loan from Chicago Fire FC, pending league and federation approval.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â"I'm extremely excited to join Monterey Bay Football Club at such an exciting time for this organization and the Monterey area," said Glasgow. "I look forward to playing a key part in the growth and establishment of a winning culture here in Monterey. I'm thankful for the opportunity to implement my expertise from the MLS to a group of young and talented individuals as we grow as a team and most importantly a family on the pitch."

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âGlasgow, 22, joins MBFC as a dynamic attacking talent at both the club and international levels. He has recorded 21 goals making him the all-time leading scorer for his home country of Guyana. After making his international debut at 17 years old, he has collected 33 international appearances for the Guyanese national team having competed in both FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Nations League matches where he was awarded Concacaf Nations League Young Player of the Tournament honors after scoring a competition-leading seven goals in five games. He became the first Guyanese player to win Concacaf Nations League Top Scorer honors and the youngest player in competition history to earn the honor at just 20 years of age.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â"We're extremely pleased on the arrival of a quality MLS player with tremendous speed and proven ability in Omari Glasgow to the club from the Chicago Fire FC," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "His pace stretches back lines, creates space for others, and brings a direct, dynamic threat that can change games. Just as importantly, his prior experience in the USL Championship gives him a clear advantage and he understands the league, the physical demands, and the style of play, which will allow him to integrate quickly and make an immediate impact for our group."

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âA native of Georgetown, Guyana, Glasgow started the 2025 season with Chicago Fire making 16 appearances and scored one goal. He was later loaned Loudoun United where he made 14 appearances (four starts) with two assists recorded and helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time. Glasgow originally joined Chicago Fire FC as a member of the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Chicago Fire II, making his MLS debut in May 2024 against the New England Revolution. He later signed a First Team contract with the Fire in December 2024 and scored his first goal for the club on May 7, 2025, in a U.S. Open Cup match against USL Championship side Detroit City FC. He made 16 MLS appearances (four starts) for the senior team. Before his call-up, Glasgow recorded 15 goals in 62 appearances for Chicago Fire II.

NAME: Omari Glasgow

POSITION: Forward

HEIGHT: 5'9

DATE OF BIRTH: November 22, 2003

HOMETOWN: Georgetown, Guyana

NATIONALITY: Guyana

PREVIOUS CLUB: Chicago Fire FC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has acquired Omari Glasgow on a season-long loan from Chicago Fire FC on February 18, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of February 18 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Giorgi Lomtadze, Adrian Rebollarm, Nick Ross

Forwards: Omari Glasgow, Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







