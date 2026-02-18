Battery Honored in USL's 2025 Front Office Awards

The Charleston Battery are pleased to share that the club was honored in the USL's 2025 Front Office Awards, marking the second consecutive year that the club has claimed recognition in the league's end-of-year honors for front-office excellence.

This year, the Battery's marketing department was voted the winner of the Digital Award.

The Digital Award was based on the club's digital strategy and execution, with a focus on how they have effectively connected fans to their club through app and web platforms.

During the 2025 Season, the Battery were a leader in their digital platforms. In terms of website performance, the club was among the top teams in terms of website users and pageviews. The Battery maintained up-to-date and engaging content for their fans, whether it was a pop-up promotion for a theme night, a player spotlight feature, matchday information or letting fans know where they could watch matches throughout the season.

In regard to the Battery's mobile app, the club continued to engage their fans through content, in-app games and promotions. First, the club hit the user goal and achieved that growth by leaning into the membership program, persevering through technological adversity with the new charted course on the app's platform. In addition, they made use of the app by being among the top teams who sent the most communications, thereby regularly keeping their supporters up-to-date on club news, activities and game alerts. Lastly, the Battery made themselves available to FanThreeSixty for product testing and building of use cases as trailblazers in the league.

Special recognition can be given the club's marketing department for the website and app honors - Grayson Frizzelle, Ben Clemens, Grayson Holliday, Braden DeGrave, Izzy Sullivan and Olivia Migli.

The award marks back-to-back years of recognition for the club, after Clemens won the PR/Communications Award in 2024. The Battery were also nominated for the Marketing and Leadership Awards in 2023.

The Front Office Awards are given annually to the top performers across the USL ecosystem, with Championship clubs being recognized at the end of their respective seasons across 10 categories.







