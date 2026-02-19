Rowdies Defeat Naples 3-0 in Preseason Action

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies picked up a 3-0 victory in a midweek preseason matchup with USL League One's FC Naples at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Rowdies putt the visitors under pressure from the start, rattling the woodwork on three different occasions in the opening stages of the match. Midfielder Max Schneider finally broke through for the Rowdies in the 13th minute when the Rowdies newcomer nestled a a header into the back of the net off a cross from teammate Louis Perez.

"We started very well and had a lot of chances right off the start," said Schneider. "We were able to score early. The level dropped a little bit after that, but I would say overall we were in control, dominating the game. That's what we want to do... It's a good game for us to get under our belt. Now it's on to the next game."

Midfielder Alex Mendez recorded a second tally for the Rowdies on another headed effort almost immediately after entering as a substitute at the halftime break. A lofting cross from the right flank found the head of a Rowdies trialist, who knocked it back across goal for Mendez to swoop in and nod it home before a Naples defender could clear it away.

Sebastian Cruz added a third for Tampa Bay in the 73rd minute with his first goal of the preseason. The California native buried an opportunity in the box after a defender's block fell favorably into his path.

Wednesday's match was preseason high for the Rowdies. The squad has registered at least two goals in all but one of the preseason contests so far as the start of the 2026 USL Championship season nears.

"Everyone from the coaching staff is doing an amazing job putting us in a great position where we can really get to know each other and develop relationships," said Schneider. "We've learned about the club and the history here. We've been taking it all in on and off the field, and I think you can see it in all the preseason games we've been playing. We're very excited about the direction we're heading and we're going to be ready for the first game."

Next up, the Rowdies host the Sarsota Paradise in their inaugural Cochol Cup match at Al Lang Stadium this Saturday, February 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The Rowdies partnered with Sarasota to create the Cochol Cup in honor of longtime USL executive John Cochol. All proceeds from the Cochol Cup will benefit the Come Get You Some Joy Foundation established by John's family.

Scoring Summary

TBR - Schneider (Perez), 13'

TBR - Mendez (Trialist), 46'

TBR - Cruz, 73'

Caution Summary

TBR - Schneider, Yellow Card, 4'

TBR - Hilton, Yellow Card, 65'

Rowdies Lineup: Waite, Cruz (Trialist, 80'), Trialist (Trialist, 45'), Dossantos (Schaefer, 45'), Rodriguez, Perez (Trialist, 45'), Hilton (Trialist, 72'), Trialist, Schneider (Mendez, 45'), Vivi (Trialist, 72'), Henderlong (Trialist, 60')

Rowdies Bench: Pack, Schaefer, Ostrem, Cicerone, Mendez, Dolabella, Micaletto







