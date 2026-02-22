Rowdies Best Sarasota 1-0 in Inaugural Charity Cochol Cup

Published on February 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies bested USL League One's Sarasota Paradise 1-0 to claim victory in the inaugural Cochol Cup on Saturday evening at Al Lang Stadium. Midfielder Pedro Dolabella nabbed Tampa Bay's winning goal in the second half of the charity match played in honor of former USL executive John Cochol.

Rowdies Forward Karsen Henderlong looked to put his side up in the 21st minute with a header inside the box that was parried off the line by Sarasota's keeper. The visitors had their own quality chance on net 20 minutes later when a Sarasota attacker found a window of space to fire a shot toward the near post, but Rowdies Goalkeeper Austin Pack stood his ground and knocked the attempt out of danger.

Dolabella finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. The Brazilian rose to meet a corner kick deftly delivered by teammate Marco Micaletto to the back post, powering it into the back of the net for his second goal of the preseason.

Dolabella celebrated the Rowdies go-ahead goal by running to the corner and proudly displaying an armband with the initials "JC" in memory of John Cochol worn by players from both teams on Saturday.

John's widow, Ashley Cochol, and his son, Brett Cochol, were in attendance for the special match that saw all ticket proceeds benefit the Come Get You Some Joy Foundation established in John's honor after his untimely passing at 39 years old last year. Ashley and Brett served as honorary captains for the coin toss before the match and presented the Cochol Cup trophy the Rowdies after the final whistle.

"It really puts things in perspective," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "For me personally, I've worked at every single level in the USL, from USL League Two, USL League One, and the USL Championship. I know all the good work that John did to grow the league and grow the game in this country. So, we're just really delighted to be able to support his family."

Scoring Summary

TBR - Dolabella (Micaletto), 65

Caution Summary

TBR - Dossantos (Yellow Card), 10'

TBR - Ostrem (Yellow Card), 37'

Rowdies Lineup: Pack, Acoff, Schaefer (Hilton, 62'), Dossantos, Ostrem (Cruz, 75'), Mendez (Vivi, 62'), Dolabella (Trialist, 75'), Micaletto, Schneider (Trialist, 75'), Cicerone, Henderlong (Perez, 46')

Rowdies Bench: Waite, Rodriguez, Cruz, Hilton, Vivi, Perez







