A Decade in the Desert

Published on February 21, 2026

On Saturday night, right before the kickoff of its second-ever "Red vs. White" scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. at 38th and Washington, Phoenix Rising provided fans their first look at the club's new threads for the 2026 USL Championship season.

Dubbed the "10th Anniversary Kit" and "Championship Kit," the jerseys honor two of the most defining chapters in club history: the record-breaking 2019 campaign and the club's first-ever title run in 2023.

As a brand-new Rising squad prepares for the 2026 season, it's worth taking a trip down memory lane -- revisiting some of the club's most iconic moments in the original kits as a reminder of the clubs history in the Valley.

"10th ANNIVERSARY KIT": A FLASHBACK TO A RECORD-SETTING SEASON

The 2026 "10th Anniversary Kit" plays on Rising's classic red-heavy look, draws inspiration from an unforgettable 2019 run - one of the most dominant seasons in club history. It's a kit that recognizes a squad that finished first in the Western Conference with 78 points (24-6-4), a feat no other USL team has matched.

That year, Rising went on a 20-game winning streak beginning May 10 against Rio Grande Valley Toros with a 3-1 win. The success continued through Sep. 14 with a 4-1 win over LA Galaxy II. Rising set the tone early against Galaxy II in the record-setting match, converting a penalty kick and adding two more goals before halftime. The visitors answered with a goal late in the second half, but Rising quickly restored its advantage, putting a fourth in the back of the net and going on to set the North American professional soccer record for most consecutive wins.

The 10th Anniversary Kit features the club's crest that debuted in 2016, as well as its new 10-year mark, created exclusively for Rising's 10th anniversary season. That 2019 Rising team scored 89 goals and were nearly untouchable at home, posting a 13-3-1 record and outscoring opponents 56-16. Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and the rest of his team are hoping to find some of that success at 38th & Washington this season.

"CHAMPIONSHIP KIT": HONORING THE CLUB'S FIRST STAR

Rising's "Championship Kit" is inspired by the 2023 season when the club captured its first-ever USL Championship title. Wearing white throughout the playoffs, Rising won every match on the road, mounting multiple comebacks wins each round before lifting the trophy on Nov. 12 in the championship game against Charleston Battery.

The playoff run opened with a 4-3 win in extra-time over San Diego Loyal SC and the drama continued in the semifinal, as Rising battled Orange County SC into extra time before finding a breakthrough in the 116th minute. Any thought of the momentum fading disappeared in the conference final against Sacramento Republic FC, when Rising rallied from a first-half deficit with goals in the 80th and 92nd minutes to complete the comeback.

Looking back, those postseason dramatics were first foreshadowed during the regular season, right from the first road game when Rising scored three goals in eight minutes to secure a come-from-behind victory against Birmingham Legion FC.

Rising's 2026 rendition of those 2023 away kits is all about the details, most notably with the addition of the championship star, the "firebird" crest and a new collar.

On Saturday, those who filled Phoenix Rising Stadium not only saw two brand new kits the club will wear in 2026, but also living breathing pieces of club history worn during the highs of record setting seasons and title runs, something the club hopes to replicate in 2026.







