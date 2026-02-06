Phoenix Rising Adds Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze on Loan from Charlotte FC

Published on February 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed goalkeeper Chituru Odunze on loan from MLS side Charlotte FC, pending league and federation approval.

Odunze, 23, joins Rising after spending the last two years in North Carolina where he recorded 84 saves and kept three clean sheets across 25 appearances (25 starts) for MLS NEXT Pro side Crown Legacy FC.

"First and foremost, I want to bring trophies to this club," Odunze said. "On top of that, I want to let my personality show and give fans something to come out to the stadium and see."

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, Odunze grew up in England and joined the Chelsea FC academy at age nine. After a stint with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC academy in 2019, the goalkeeper returned to England to play with Leicester City FC, where he made 20 starts and kept four clean sheets for the club's U-21 side in 2022-23.

Odunze has represented the United States at multiple youth international levels. He started two matches for the U.S. in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2019 and in 2023 participated in the U-23 Pan-American games in Chile. The goalkeeper has also been called into camp for the Men's Senior Team in 2020 and 2021.

"(Odunze) is an experienced young goalkeeper who has been in strong environments," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "He's a competitor, a winner and has size. I think for us he will be a great addition."

Chituru Odunze: By the Numbers

- Spent the last two seasons with Charlotte FC.

- Made 84 saves in 25 appearances (25 starts) for Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro.

- Has spent time in the Chelsea FC, Leicester City FC (England) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Canada) setups.

- Made 20 starts and kept four clean sheets for Leicester City's U-21 side.

- Included in U.S. Men's Senior National Team camps (2020, 2021).

- Represented the United States at the U-23 Pan-American Games in Chile in 2023.

- Started in two matches in 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

- Eligible to represent the United States, Canada and England.

- 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars champion.

- Nicknamed "C."

Transaction: - Phoenix Rising FC signs goalkeeper Chituru Odunze on loan from MLS side Charlotte FC, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Chituru Odunze

Pronunciation: Chit-oo-roo Oh-Doon-Zay

Position: Goalkeeper

DOB: October 14, 2002 (23)

Birthplace: Raleigh, North Carolina

Former Club: Charlotte FC (MLS)

Height: 6-7

Weight: 210

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Feb. 6, 2026):

-Goalkeepers (2): Patrick Rakovsky, Chituru Odunze

-Defenders (7): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Daniel Flores, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo, Aleksandar Vukovic, Pape Mar Boye

-Midfielders (5): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping, Diego Gomez

-Forwards (7): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis, Gunnar Studenhofft, Juan Carvajal







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.