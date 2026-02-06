Orange County SC Signs Attacking Midfielder Marcelo Palomino

Published on February 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







IRVINE, Calif. - Orange County SC announced today the signing of attacking midfielder Marcelo Palomino, adding a proven young playmaker with experience across Major League Soccer, the USL Championship, and Europe ahead of the upcoming season.

Palomino joins OCSC after most recently playing in Sweden with Superettan side GIF Sundsvall, continuing a career that has included development and first-team opportunities at the highest levels of the game in the United States and abroad.

A product of the Houston Dynamo youth academy, Palomino progressed through the club's development pathway before earning professional experience with Dynamo 2, where he featured regularly as a creative force in midfield. His performances at the USL level with Charlotte Independence led to opportunities with the Houston Dynamo first team, giving him valuable MLS experience at a young age.

Internationally, Palomino has been a regular contributor for the U.S. Youth National Teams, earning 19 appearances across multiple age groups. He represented the United States in Concacaf and international competitions, gaining experience against top youth talent from around the world.

At 24 years old, Palomino brings a strong combination of experience and attacking creativity, having competed in professional environments across MLS, the USL Championship, MLS NEXT Pro, and Europe's Superettan. His versatility in attacking midfield roles, ability to create chances, and comfort in high-tempo systems align seamlessly with Orange County SC's style of play.

Palomino's signing is pending league and federation approval; per club policy, details of the agreement will not be released.

Transaction Details:

Orange County SC signs midfielder Marcelo Palomino, January 2026

Name: Marcelo Palomino

Pronunciation: mar-SEL-oh pah-loh-MEE-noh

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 159 lbs

Number: #

Born: May 21, 2001 (24)

Birthplace: Houston, TX

Hometown: Houston, TX

Previous Club: GIF Sundsvall

Social Media: @marcelo_palomino10 on Instagram







