LouCity Signs Forward Chris Donovan on Multi-Year Contract

Published on February 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC has signed dynamic forward Chris Donovan to a two-year contract through the 2027 season, with an option for 2028.

The 25-year-old most recently played for the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer.

A proven scorer, Donovan has tallied 23 goals in 114 professional appearances across all competitions between the Union and the club's reserve team, Philadelphia Union II. He has also totaled seven assists.

The contract is pending league and federation approval.

"I'm very excited to get going with LouCity and push myself to reach new levels," Donovan said. "I had a Zoom call with the staff in the offseason and it made what was an uncertain time so easy. I made the decision the same day that I wanted to sign here. Now, I'm just excited to start the season!"

In 2025, Donovan made 20 regular-season appearances including six starts for the Philadelphia senior team as it won the Supporters' Shield, awarded to the MLS regular season champion. He also appeared in one of the club's MLS Cup Playoff games.

Donovan was also a member of the 2022 Philadelphia team that advanced to MLS Cup.

His professional tally includes 18 goals in 35 appearances from 2022 to 2024 for Union II in MLS Next Pro, a third-tier league in the American soccer pyramid. He averaged a goal every 143 minutes at that level, a strike rate that would have ranked sixth among USL Championship players with 10 or more goals in 2025.

"Chris is a player who we believe is going to be a great addition to our group," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "He brings a lot of quality in front of goal and has shown us he understands the importance of working on both sides of the ball. You are going to see a player that has a great ability to head the ball while finding space in the box. He understands what it means to represent Louisville City and I am looking forward to continuing to integrate him into the group."

Donovan's professional career began in 2022 when he was selected by the Columbus Crew in the third round, 68th overall. The club did not sign him and he instead joined Philadelphia Union II. He eventually signed with the Union's senior team in the summer of 2022.

In college, Donovan played for the Drexel Dragons of the NCAA Division I Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). He led the team in scoring in each of his last three seasons. As a senior in 2021, Donovan earned the CAA Player of the Year award and a place on the All-CAA First Team. He was also a member of the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list.

He led the team to its best success in a decade, earning appearances in back-to-back CAA Tournaments for the first time since 2012-2013.

Donovan was also named to the All-CAA First Team as a junior in 2020 and sophomore in 2019, and he earned CAA All-Rookie honors as a freshman in 2018. The United Soccer Coaches named him United All-Atlantic First Team as a junior in 2018. In 2022, he won the John Semanik Award, given annually to a male and female senior Drexel athlete who best exemplify scholarship and athletic ideals.

Overall at Drexel, Donovan started 58 of the 60 games in which he appeared, scoring 30 goals and tallying 13 assists. He was the second player in Drexel history to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft and the third to earn an MLS contract.

While in college, Donovan played for West Chester United in 2019, while the club was a member of the National Premier Soccer League, and in 2021 in USL League Two - both are pre-professional collegiate summer leagues.

From Paoli, Pa., Donovan played high school soccer at Conestoga High School, where he led the Pioneers to two state championships. As a senior in 2017, Donovan scored 56 goals en route to First Team All-State and All-American honors. He was Pennsylvania's Gatorade Player of the Year for boys soccer in 2018.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.