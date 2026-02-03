Tickets on Sale for LouCity's Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium

Published on February 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Tickets are now on sale for one of the biggest Louisville City FC game days of the year: Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium.

This official Kentucky Derby Festival event combines a professional soccer game, air show and massive fireworks display on Saturday, April 18.

Admission starts at just $25, with tickets providing stadium access - including clean restrooms, concessions and reentry - throughout all of the day's events.

Fans can visit LouCity.com/thunder to purchase tickets and parking passes. Call (502) LOU-CITY for special group rates or to reserve suites, premium seating and hospitality spaces. This game is part of the 2026 LouCity season ticket package with memberships starting at just $15 per game.

LouCity - a traditional powerhouse in the USL Championship, American soccer's second division - enters the year off back-to-back regular season titles. The boys in purple will host expansion team Sporting Club Jacksonville on Thunder day with kickoff at 5 p.m.

Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium ticket holders will receive a wristband for reentry. Seating is reserved for the Louisville City game before fans are permitted to move throughout the stadium, scoping out their favorite vantage point for the fireworks. Thunder's fireworks are highly visible from Lynn Family Stadium and its Gold, Purple and Green parking lots.

Fans are advised to read over Lynn Family Stadium's A to Z guide for questions and answers related to the venue, located at 350 Adams Street in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Please note that the stadium is a cashless facility that operates with a clear bag policy.

Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium's 2026 schedule

7 a.m. - Parking lots open

12 p.m. - Stadium gates open

5 p.m. - Louisville City vs. SC Jacksonville

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks show starts

10 p.m. - Last call

11 p.m. - Stadium closes

12 a.m. - Parking lots close







