LouCity Romps in Preseason Win over New Mexico

Published on February 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC rode a dominant first half to a comfortable 4-1 win over fellow USL Championship club New Mexico United in a preseason game at Kino North Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday afternoon as part of the 2026 Desert Showcase.

Three LouCity newcomers scored in the win, the first against outside competition in the 2026 preseason for the back-to-back USL Championship Players' Shield winners.

"I thought the commitment to the defensive side of the ball was fantastic from everybody. (We) created a lot of opportunities from that," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "I thought we grew into the game with the ball. All in all, you want to see this early in preseason - you want to see a committed group, you want to see the intensity be right and then you want to see their quality come out, and I think they hit all those things today."

Mukwelle Akale delivered the opening goal in the 22nd minute, capitalizing on a New Mexico turnover. Akale, who joined LouCity from New Mexico in December, intercepted a pass inside the penalty area as his former club attempted to build out from a goal kick. He scored on an open net to give Louisville the lead.

Just two minutes later, another new signee, Tola Showunmi, was the beneficiary of more Louisville pressure. Kevon Lambert created a takeaway in the midfield, with Showunmi finishing the play against an exposed New Mexico goalkeeper from close range.

LouCity's high press caused visible discomfort for New Mexico throughout most of the first half, with the boys in purple creating chances and earning several successive corner kicks. The majority of New Mexico's chances came against the run of play in the first period, with Louisville's defense mostly unthreatened.

"I thought both halves, that phase of the game was fantastic," Cruz said of the high press. "The commitment that it takes, the intensity that it takes, especially when we're going into these games with tired legs from training hard - all in all, really good."

The second half saw near wholesale changes and proved more even, with Louisville goalkeeper Ryan Troutman making a diving save to deny a New Mexico free kick in the early going.

Ray Serrano added to the Louisville lead in the 67th minute, nudging the finish past an oncoming defender and the New Mexico goalkeeper to cap off a quick move that saw Cameron Duke deliver the through ball to his feet for the assist.

Duke then got in on the scoring act himself in the 72nd minute, winning a physical battle with a New Mexico defender to score from around six yards out.

New Mexico pulled a goal back with a converted penalty kick in the 75th minute.

The second half also featured a New Mexico red card, as a defender made a poorly timed tackle to deny Sam Gleadle a breakaway. New Mexico was allowed to finish with its full allotment of 11 players in the preseason exhibition.

Louisville and New Mexico are not scheduled to meet again this season, though both figure to be contenders in the USL Championship - LouCity won the Players' Shield in 2025 while New Mexico was a playoff team, finishing in third place in the Western Conference.

This was Louisville's third preseason match, following a closed-door scrimmage with the Houston Dynamo and a 1-0 loss to Austin FC, both of Major League Soccer.

Cruz's starting lineup featured several familiar faces, including the USL Championship's 2025 Player of the Year, Taylor Davila, and Defender of the Year, Kyle Adams.

Akale, Showunmi, Duke, Quenzi Huerman and Babacar Niang were among the new additions to see action in the game. LouCity Academy standout Thomas Weinrich and Luke Newman also took the field.

Up next, LouCity will continue in the 2026 Desert Showcase against another USL Championship opponent, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET (noon MT) on Friday, Feb. 6.

"Any time you step on the field for this club, you're playing to win the game," Cruz said of Friday's game. "We're going to have to make sure that we recover well and then we'll get back after it on Thursday and hopefully close camp out on a high note."

The boys in purple are preparing for their regular season opener on Friday, March 6, at rival Lexington SC. The club's home opener will take place Saturday, March 14, against Miami FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

For tickets, visit LouCity.com/tickets or call (502) LOU-CITY.

