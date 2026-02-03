Orange County SC Confirms an Agreement Has Been Reached to Transfer Pedro Guimaraes to Eintracht Frankfurt

February 3, 2026

IRVINE, Calif. - Orange County Soccer Club today announced the club has agreed terms with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, for the transfer of Defender Pedro Guimaraes, the transfer will be completed in the summer following the player turning eighteen years old. The transfer will mark a club-record transfer fee and one of the highest player sales in USL Championship history once finalized.

"Reaching an agreement on Pedro's transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt, a club competing at the highest levels of European football, reflects his progression and the ambition of our program at Orange County SC," said Peter Nugent, President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "We're proud of Pedro, and preparing players for opportunities of this caliber is exactly what our pathway is designed to do. We look forward to following his continued development as he makes the move to Germany this summer."

A native of Aliso Viejo, California, Guimaraes joined Orange County SC from the LAFC Academy, where he earned MLS NEXT All-Star honors. He signed his first professional contract with OCSC through the club's Next Wave program in August 2024 and made his professional debut shortly thereafter.

During the 2025 season, Guimaraes appeared in 25 matches, logging 1 '567 minutes. He contributed four goals and one assist while posting an 85% passing accuracy, showcasing his ability to impact both sides of the game. Defensively, Guimaraes recorded 42 clearances, 9 interceptions, and won 17 tackles.

Guimaraes also made a significant impact at the international level with the U.S. Youth National Teams. Since joining OCSC, he earned multiple call-ups to U.S. U-17 camps, including international camps in Spain (June 2025) and the Netherlands (September 2025). In February 2025, he featured in all three matches of the U-17 World Cup Qualifiers in Costa Rica, scoring his first international goal. His standout performances culminated in selection to the U.S. U-17 squad for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Guimaraes will become the ninth player sold by Orange County SC since 2020 and the eighth transferred to a European club, further cementing OCSC's reputation as one of North America's premier development and selling clubs.

Per club policy, the terms of the transfer and player contracts will not be publicly disclosed.







