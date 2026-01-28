LouCity Opens on the Front Foot in Narrow Preseason Loss at Austin FC

Louisville City FC in action at Austin FC

Louisville City FC delivered a strong account of itself Wednesday afternoon against Major League Soccer competition when playing Austin FC to a 1-0 preseason defeat in Texas.

Louisville peppered Austin with a series of first half shots but couldn't break through - mainly due to a standout performance from Damian Las. The former LouCity loanee and 2025 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year impressed while starting for his parent club.

After City's early flurry, Austin's decisive answer arrived on a 60th-minute counterattack as Jayden Nelson assisted Jorge Alastuey on a one-touch strike in the box.

"I thought the first half was tremendous," said LouCity's head coach, Danny Cruz. "I was really, really happy with the intensity of our defensive efforts and the chances we created from our collective pressure. Damian chose a good day to play really, really well. I thought our guys were fantastic. But - and we spoke about it in the locker room - we've got to finish our chances."

Now a week into preseason training, LouCity made this its second preseason game following a closed-door matchup over the weekend against the Houston Dynamo.

"Second half, we needed to be much better than we were," Cruz added. "I didn't think the intensity was where it was in the first half, and we didn't create as much. At the same time, with where we're at after four training sessions and two games, you're looking to make sure the intensity, the mentality and the fitness are there. So far through Phase 1 of preseason we're really happy with that."

Cruz fielded a formidable starting lineup against Austin featuring nine returners from 2025's Players' Shield-winning squad. New additions in the attack included forwards Tola Showunmi and Mukwelle Akale, who forced Las into a diving save just before the half.

Taylor Davila also threatened with a shot in the game's opening minute before Jansen Wilson, Aiden McFadden and Brandon Dayes each put chances on target in the first half.

The second half saw plenty of rotation, including minutes for LouCity Academy standouts Thomas Weinrich and Luke Newman.

From here, City will continue preseason in Tucson, Arizona, where the boys in purple will meet USL Championship foes Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and New Mexico United.

LouCity's preparing for a Friday, March 6, regular season opener at rival Lexington SC before the club's home opener Saturday, March 14, against Miami FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

Cruz returned most of last year's record-setting squad, which lost just once during the regular season while tallying a staggering 2.43 points per game, most ever in the USL Championship.

