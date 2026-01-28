New Mexico United Technical Staff Adds First Team Analyst Anthony Cassaro
Published on January 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United welcomes Anthony Cassaro to the technical staff as the club's first-ever First Team Analyst. Cassaro returns to United after spending the 2025 season as an intern, earning a full-time role through his dedication, attention to detail, and impact within the technical group.
In his new role, Cassaro will support the first team through video analysis, match preparation and performance review, working closely with the coaching staff to help inform game planning and player development.
Cassaro's promotion highlights New Mexico United's commitment to developing people and players, as well as creating opportunities to grow within the club and from the local community.
