Rowdies Earn 2-2 Preseason Draw against St. Louis City SC

Published on January 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies finished knotted 2-2 in a 90-minute preseason contest against Major League Soccer's St. Louis City SC at the club's Tampa training facility on Wednesday morning.

The match was the Rowdies'sfirst 90-minute match of the preseason, following last week's 2-2 draw with MLS' New York City FC in a 60-minute bout.

Rowdies Forward MD Myers nabbed the club's openening goal and his second goal of the preseason late in first half versus St. Louis. Midfielder Max Schneider offered the assist when he headed a corner-kick delivery into the path of Myers, who made the most of the chance with his own header across the line.

"Goals come in bunches, so as a striker, just getting that confidence is nice," said Myers. "I'm feeling good out there. My teammates are getting me into good positions and finding me, so hopefully we can keep it rolling and keep that confidence rolling into the season."

St. Louis answered with two free kick goals within five minutes of each other midway through the second half, one of which took an unlucky deflection off Tampa Bay's defensive wall to find the back of the net.

The Rowdies then equalized in the 78th minute. Forward Karsen Henderlong helped set up the equalizer, shouldering a St. Louis defender off the ball on the right flank before delivering a cross to the center of the box for midfielder Luis Alvarez to tap into the back of the net.

Several Rowdies players missed out on Wednesday's match with minor knocks, meaning players like Laurence Wyke and USL Academy player Alex Rodriguez both played a little over 70 minutes.

"Really proud of the guys," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I thought the performance was excellent. I think we were much more organized without the ball. Our pressing was a lot better. I think if you look at the last few days, we had a few guys that became unavailable unexpectedly late. So, the group faced a little bit of adversity and coming through it in a positive fashion is really important for us."

Next up for the Rowdies in their preseason preparations is a matchup against MLS' Philadelphia Union on Saturday, February 7 at Al Lang Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. The match against Philadelphia is the first of four Rowdies preseason matches that are open to the public. Tickets are now available online.

Rowdies Scoring Summary

TBR - Myers (Schneider), 35'

TBR - Alvarez (Henderlong), 78'

Rowdies Caution Summary

TBR - Schneider, Yellow Card, 28'

TBR - Wyke, Yellow Card, 45'

TBR - Alvarez, Yellow Card, 52'

TBR - Alvarez, Second Yellow Card (Red Card ejection), 89'

Rowdies First Half Lineup

Jahmali Waite, Dion Acoff, Laurence Wyke, Leland Archer, Alex Rodriguez, Trialist, Max Schneider, Sebastian Cruz, Marco Micaeltto, Russell Cicerone, MD Myers

Rowdies Second Half Lineup

Austin Pack,Trialist, Laurence Wyke, Nate Dossantos, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Trialist, Charlie Ostrem, Alex Rodriguez, Luis Alvarez, Karsen Henderlong







