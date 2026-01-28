Southwest University Park, Home of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC, to Hold Job Fair for the 2026 Season
Published on January 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, will host its 2026 job fair Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the WestStar Club at the ballpark.
This event offers job seekers the opportunity to join the team that makes gamedays and events at Southwest University Park memorable for fans and visitors alike. A wide variety of part-time, seasonal, and event-based positions will be available, including roles in:
Guest Services
Cleaning Crew
Facilities Maintenance Technicians
Stadium Operations Assistants
Retail
Ushers
Ticket Takers
Cash Room Attendants
Parking Lot Attendants
Grounds Crew
Security
Game Day Entertainment Staff
Kids Playground Attendants
50/50 Raffle Sellers
Bat Boy/Clubhouse
Hiring managers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates of all skill levels who can work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age to apply and must be able to pass a background check.
Interested individuals should bring copies of their resumes, come dressed to impress, and be prepared for on-site interviews. Representatives from various departments will be available to answer questions and provide details about open positions.
Southwest University Park, the El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Leg Up Entertainment are proud to be equal-opportunity employers.
Professional Sports Catering LLC (PSC), the official food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park, will be conducting a job fair on Feb. 7.
PSC is hiring for the following positions:
Cooks
Prep Cooks
Cashiers
Concessions Runners
Restaurant Servers
Restaurant Runners
Banquet Servers
Banquet Runners
Bartenders
Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair at www.compassgroupcareers.com.
