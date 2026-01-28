Orange County SC Announces Enhancements to Championship Soccer Stadium

Published on January 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







IRVINE, CA - Orange County Soccer Club has announced plans to expand capacity at its home stadium ahead of the 2026 season, following a landmark season that saw a majority of its home matches sell out.

The expansion reflects the club's rapid growth and the increasing demand for live professional soccer in Orange County, while introducing new premium and supporter-focused experiences designed to elevate matchday for fans, partners, and the wider community at the Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium.

The USL team has been proudly playing at the City of Irvine-owned facility since August 17, and in 2024 signed a new ten-year deal at the Stadium.

Key elements of the stadium enhancements include:

A brand-new private groups section, creating additional options for corporate outings and community groups.

A newly constructed section featuring the club's first-ever reserved seating behind the goal and the first seats at the Scoreboard end of the field with direct access to the Fan Zone.

A new exclusive VIP deck offering unique food and drink offerings, the best views of the field, as well as the sweeping vistas of the surrounding mountains and Irvine's iconic orange balloon.

An enlarged Gnarlyville and Supporters' Section, reinforcing the club's vibrant matchday atmosphere for both families, including the only 'kids-only' section in the league, as well as the club's core fans.

The project is targeted for completion in time for the club's home opener on March 7 against Las Vegas Lights. Tickets for these sections are on-sale now, and more details about the enhanced stadium experiences will be available in the coming weeks.

"This expansion is a direct response to input from our partners and our fans," said James Keston, club owner. "Selling out so many home matches last season was a powerful signal that this community has embraced the club in a big way. We're growing strategically and selectively expanding our supporters' areas, introducing new premium sections and experiences, and creating more ways for fans and partners to be part of what we're building here in Irvine."

The league welcomed the announcement as a sign of the club's continued momentum.

"This stadium project is another example of the growth and momentum we're seeing across the USL Championship with clubs embraced by their communities," said Jeremy Alumbaugh, USL Championship President. "Orange County SC has welcomed numerous sellout crowds at Championship Soccer Stadium over its storied history, and this planned expansion is a commitment to further invest in the matchday experience and create memories for families, soccer fans and supporters in Irvine. We're excited to see this project come to life as soccer continues to thrive in Orange County."

The stadium upgrades mark a significant milestone for the club, underscoring the continued growth of our club and preparing for the exciting developments underway in the USL on and off the field while opening new opportunities for sponsorships, hospitality, and fan engagement.

"With this next phase, we're not just adding space - we're expanding the experience to respond directly to our OCSC community," Keston added. "It's an exciting time for the club, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back on March 7th for the home opener."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.