Spurs Announce Official Partnership with Wanderlust Wine Co.

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs today announced a new partnership with Wanderlust Wine Co., making it the official wine of the organization. Wanderlust will also become an official partner of the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. The collaboration will come to life with future Spurs pop-up events at Wanderlust's storefronts in Austin and sampling at select home games, furthering the strong connection between the team and its fanbase throughout the entire I-35 corridor.

ENGAGING AUSTIN BUSINESSES

This partnership is representative of the Spurs organization's presence in Austin, with ongoing fan engagement activations throughout the city including game watch parties, support for the local sports and fitness community and more, culminating in the annual I-35 Series each season. With a local downtown office as well as their Austin Spurs team, the Spurs organization's long-established presence in Austin continues to grow with the purposeful addition of outstanding local partners like Wanderlust. The Spurs will host fan events throughout this season at Wanderlust's downtown location, including a special activation during the annual Spurs Week Austin, with more details to be announced soon.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the San Antonio Spurs and Spurs Sports & Entertainment," said Sammy Lam, founder & president of Wanderlust Wine Co. "This collaboration brings together two organizations that care deeply about community, innovation, and delivering memorable fan experiences. We're excited to introduce Spurs fans to Wanderlust wines in a way that's both premium and sustainable."

Family-owned and sustainability focused, Wanderlust has received numerous awards recognizing its business acumen and commitment to green practices. The company is known for inviting local business and artists to take over their building exterior with vibrant murals, including a Spurs-themed mural that debuted during the team's second annual I-35 Series in 2024. The Spurs and Wanderlust will team up this season to once again create and display a spirited mural in celebration of this official partnership.

"We've been fortunate to engage with Wanderlust organically over the past few years, watching them grow and scale while staying true to Austin's character," said Brandon James, senior vice president of strategic growth and deputy general counsel for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "To now grow together through an official partnership is a big win for both organizations. Their strong connection to the community mirrors the special bond we share with our fans, making this partnership a natural fit."







