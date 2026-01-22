San Antonio FC Midfielder Landry Walker Called up to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Landry Walker has been selected to the United States U-17 Men's National Team squad for the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers in February as the side competes for one of the eight bids to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in November.

A product of the SAFC Pro Academy presented by Ricos, Walker has seen action in nine USL Championship matches since becoming the youngest player in the club's history with his appearance against FC Tulsa during the 2024 campaign. The 16-year-old has logged 295 minutes of action and posted a passing accuracy rate of 78.7 percent in league play, while also making three appearances in San Antonio's 2025 USL Cup run.

Walker is one of just two USL Championship players named to the squad. He was most recently selected for the U.S. U-17 camp in Dubai in November 2025.

The United States will open its qualifying campaign in Group E against hosts St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. CT, before squaring off against St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. CT and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 12 p.m. CT. All contests will be played at Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, with the group winner advancing to the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The team will hold pre-camp in West Palm Beach, Fla. beginning Jan. 27 before transitioning to St. Vincent on Feb. 2.







