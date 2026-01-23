San Antonio FC Acquires Tiago Suarez on Loan from New England Revolution

Published on January 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired defender Tiago Suarez on loan from MLS side New England Revolution, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled to bring Tiago in on loan from New England Revolution," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "He's a promising young player who has demonstrated himself in USL Championship after spending last season with Birmingham Legion. We're happy to work with New England on this deal and excited for Tiago's future."

Originally from Rocklin, California, Suarez came up through the youth academy at Sacramento Republic FC, seeing action in six league matches during the team's 2022 campaign. He earned a Homegrown Player contract with the New England Revolution in November 2022 and went on to feature regularly for Revolution's second team in MLS Next Pro, recording 50 appearances and logging nearly 3,800 minutes over the course of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Most recently, Saurez spent the 2025 season on loan in USL Championship with Birmingham Legion FC, where he finished in the top five on the team in clearances, blocks and duels won in his 22 matches played.

The center back received his first international youth call-up in 2022, joining the United States U-19 national team training camp in July.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2026 USL Championship season at home, hosting Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 7. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.