San Antonio FC Acquires Tiago Suarez on Loan from New England Revolution
Published on January 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired defender Tiago Suarez on loan from MLS side New England Revolution, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're thrilled to bring Tiago in on loan from New England Revolution," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "He's a promising young player who has demonstrated himself in USL Championship after spending last season with Birmingham Legion. We're happy to work with New England on this deal and excited for Tiago's future."
Originally from Rocklin, California, Suarez came up through the youth academy at Sacramento Republic FC, seeing action in six league matches during the team's 2022 campaign. He earned a Homegrown Player contract with the New England Revolution in November 2022 and went on to feature regularly for Revolution's second team in MLS Next Pro, recording 50 appearances and logging nearly 3,800 minutes over the course of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Most recently, Saurez spent the 2025 season on loan in USL Championship with Birmingham Legion FC, where he finished in the top five on the team in clearances, blocks and duels won in his 22 matches played.
The center back received his first international youth call-up in 2022, joining the United States U-19 national team training camp in July.
San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2026 USL Championship season at home, hosting Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 7. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 23, 2026
- Daniel Bruce Named Assistant Coach for New Mexico United Ahead of 2026 Season - New Mexico United
- Ben Barjolo Transferred to Portland Timbers II - Orange County SC
- Hounds Announce Hummel as New Kit, Apparel Provider - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- San Antonio FC Acquires Tiago Suarez on Loan from New England Revolution - San Antonio FC
- Sporting JAX Adds Three Former Teammates - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Acquires Tiago Suarez on Loan from New England Revolution
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Landry Walker Called up to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team
- San Antonio FC to Add USL League Two Team Starting in 2026
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward Christian Sorto