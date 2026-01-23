Centreville Bank Stadium to Host Second-Annual Job Fair on Tuesday, February 3
Published on January 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In preparation for its busy 2026 schedule, Centreville Bank Stadium announced today its second-annual Stadium Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3. The job fair will take place at the stadium, with two sessions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Interested members of the community will have the opportunity for face-to-face interviews and on-the-spot hiring as Centreville Bank Stadium welcomes a packed slate of games and events in 2026.
"Our staff is the driving force behind the Centreville Bank Stadium experience, bringing exciting events to life while creating a welcoming, community-focused environment for every fan," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "With new job opportunities available, we are proud to continue to build a team that's passionate about service, teamwork and delivering an exceptional fan experience."
In addition to Rhode Island FC's second season at the state-of-the-art venue, Centreville Bank Stadium will host a wide variety of sports events and other functions throughout the year. In May, Premier League Lacrosse and the Women's Lacrosse League will come to the Ocean State for the first time, and National Women's Soccer League expansion team Boston Legacy FC will host seven games in Pawtucket throughout the summer. In the fall, the University of Rhode Island football team will return to Centreville Bank Stadium to host all five of its home games.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and can apply for various event and gameday positions for Centreville Bank Stadium, including:
Concessions
Security
Guest Services
Retail
Cleaning and Janitorial
Parking
Ticketing
At the event, applications will be available and applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. The event will feature on-site interviews and hiring. Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable and passionate about contributing to the welcoming atmosphere at Centreville Bank Stadium. Entry-level positions will be available, and all applicants will be considered. For questions about the event, candidates can email jobfair@rhodeislandfc.com.
For Centreville Bank Stadium news and updates, visit centrevillebankstadium.com and follow the stadium on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
