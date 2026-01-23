Forward Showunmi Returns to LouCity in Transfer from English Club

Louisville City FC has re-acquired 25-year-old forward Tola Showunmi in a transfer from England's Crawley Town FC.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed. Showunmi signed a contract with LouCity through the 2027 season.

Showunmi played with LouCity in 2024, scoring two goals in ten appearances, including one start. He made the move from Louisville to Crawley Town in August 2024.

"I'm really excited to be back in Louisville for the 2026 season," Showunmi said. "Even in the short time I was here before, I developed a deep appreciation for the city, the organization, and the fans. I can't wait to contribute to the team and help us accomplish all of our goals this season."

Showunmi made 13 starts in 29 appearances for Crawley Town, scoring six goals and registering one assist, across all competitions. He was a regular for the club in its 2024-25 campaign, which resulted in relegation from England's League One, the English third division.

This season, Showunmi made two appearances in fourth-division League Two for Crawley Town, both off the bench in August.

"We have continued to follow Tola since he left for Crawley and are eager to get him back to Louisville," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "He has continued to develop throughout his time in England and we feel he will be a great fit to our current group of players. I am excited to have him back and look forward to seeing him back in purple."

A native of London, England, Showunmi moved stateside for college. He starred first at Merrimack College in Massachusetts before transferring to the University of New Hampshire, where he was the America East Conference Striker of the Year in 2021 and a Third-Team United Soccer Coaches All-American.

Atlanta United FC selected Showunmi in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, 88th overall, but he returned to school for a final collegiate season.

He became a professional with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USL Championship in 2023, after emerging from a preseason combine and trial. He made 28 appearances for the Riverhounds' USL Championship Players' Shield-winning team that season, scoring four goals and tallying three assists.

In England, Showunmi spent his youth career with Boreham Wood FC and Cheshunt FC.







