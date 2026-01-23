Daniel Bruce Named Assistant Coach for New Mexico United Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on January 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United announced today that club legend Daniel Bruce has been named an Assistant Coach ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season.

"Keeping Daniel as part of our staff is huge for this club," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "There are very few people who understand what New Mexico United represents the way he does. I have no doubt he will contribute immensely to our staff, just as he did as a player - and I know our supporters will be excited to continue cheering his name."

Bruce, who retired from professional soccer following the 2025 campaign, remains in Black & Yellow as he transitions from the pitch to the sideline, continuing one of the most impactful careers in club history in a new role.

¬â¹ ¬â¹Since arriving in New Mexico in April 2019, Bruce quickly established himself as a fan favorite and one of the most iconic figures to wear the crest. Across six memorable seasons with United, he made 171 appearances, logged 7,816 minutes, scored 17 goals, and recorded 21 assists. Known for his relentless work rate, leadership, and deep connection with supporters, Bruce played a pivotal role in shaping the club's identity both on and off the field.

Now, Bruce brings that same passion, experience, and understanding of New Mexico United's culture to the coaching staff. As an assistant coach, he will help mentor the next generation of players while continuing to uphold the standards and values that have defined the club since its inception.

"I was fortunate to work with Brucey last season and see his character firsthand," said Head Coach Dennis Sanchez. "He handled a challenging moment with humility and selflessness, which speaks volumes about who he is. When the opportunity arose to add him to our coaching staff, it was an easy decision. He will continue to be a tremendous asset to our club and our community as we work toward our goal of bringing a championship to New Mexico. We are grateful to have both Brucey and Joy continue this journey with us."

A true icon of the Black & Yellow, Daniel Bruce's legacy with New Mexico United continues.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.