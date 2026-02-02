2026 Desert Showcase Preview

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United heads to Arizona to open preseason action with a three match series in Tucson, giving the Black & Yellow high-level challenges ahead of the 2026 season.

These matchups provide valuable minutes under competitive conditions, as the squad continues blending the returning crew with new faces.

Match Schedule

Feb 3 - vs. Louisville City FC @ 12 PM

United opens the trip against one of the USL Championship's most consistent Eastern Conference powerhouses. Louisville's structure and discipline always brings a challenge.

Feb 5 - vs. Vision FC @ 6 PM

While not a traditional club, Vision FC presents a unique and unpredictable test. The team is built from high-level prospects, who are competing for professional opportunities in global markets such as Asia and the Middle East.

Feb 8 - vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC @ 12 PM

United closes the road trip with a Western Conference battle against a familiar rival. These sides know each other well, and even in preseason, the tempo and competitiveness are expected to be high.

Players to Watch:

Preseason is where the emerging talents make their mark. United's familiar faces will aim to set the standard, while the new squad of players will look to build their timing and chemistry on the pitch.

Scouting the Opposition

Louisville City FC:

Louisville combines a strong defensive unit, anchored by 2025 USL Championship Defender of the Year Kyle Adams. Their ability to control the tempo and capitalize on mistakes makes them a tough first opponent of the trip. During the offseason, they made a key addition to their attack by signing former Black & Yellow winger Mukwelle Akale.

Vision FC:

Matches like this feature quick transitions and attacking-minded play, as the players aim to showcase ability and creativity. Expect a group eager to impress, meaning high energy, personal touch, and a willingness to take risks in one-on-one situations.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC:

A Western Conference rival with a physical edge. During the offseason, the Switchbacks strengthened their back line by adding former New Mexico United captain Talen Maples. In the front line they added forward Khori Bennett, giving Colorado Springs another dangerous option in the attack.

What's Next

New Mexico United returns home to face Utah Valley on February 15 at 1:00 PM MST at the Santa Ana Soccer Complex.

