Single-Game Parking on Sale Now for 2026 Rhode Island FC Season

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - With the 2026 USL Championship season just 33 days away, Rhode Island FC announced today that parking passes for all home games at Centreville Bank Stadium are on sale now. After a successful inaugural season at the award-winning venue, the Ocean State club has refined its parking plan for the 2026 season. Fans can now purchase parking through RIFC's designated SeatGeek page, creating a one-stop shop for RIFC tickets and parking passes that can be accessed through the official RIFC app.

Similarly to the 2025 season, Rhode Island FC's comprehensive parking plan includes:

Paid lots within a 12-minute walk, managed by Centreville Bank Stadium

One lot offering free parking, one mile away

ADA accessible parking

Designated pedestrian pathway - March to the Match

After five sellouts at Centreville Bank Stadium in 2025, Rhode Island FC has ensured that all available lots are able to accommodate a standing-room-only capacity crowd (10,500+) on gamedays. Fans can access the Rhode Island FC Parking Map, other important parking-related information and relevant public transportation guidance on RIFC's Parking & Transportation Page.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis, lot M19 will continue to offer free parking on gamedays. Located at 350 Division Street, an estimated 15-minute walk to the stadium, the free lot provides a no-cost option for fans. Lot M7, located at 100 Main Street, will remain RIFC's designated tailgate lot. Public on-street parking will also be available in select areas, and fans must adhere to street signage to avoid parking in restricted areas. Privately-owned parking lots in the area are also available.

ADA accessible parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only vehicles with accessible parking placards or license plates may park in ADA accessible spaces on gameday.

Starting at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street, and continuing south on Taft Street, the March to the Match will continue to be a fan-favorite pre-game tradition in 2025. Accessible from the majority of the reserved parking lots, fans can follow Defiance 1636, RIFC's Official Supporter's Group, as they proudly march to Centreville Bank Stadium.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.