Tickets to Lexington vs. Louisville in 2026 USL Championship Home Opener Now on Sale
Published on February 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Tickets to Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Championship home opener are now on sale!
The Greens take on in-state rivals Louisville City FC March 6 in the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank. The derby match is one of the most anticipated soccer events in the state, and this year, it kicks off the new campaign.
The Commonwealth Cup will be an early reunion for LSC's new signings Phillip Goodrum and Arturo Ordóñez, two players who spent the last two seasons with LouCity.
The primetime Kentucky clash not only opens the season for both clubs, but for the USL Championship as its only Friday night context. All other clubs open their season the following day.
Tickets are expected to sell out, so act quickly!
