Second-Half Goals Fuel Hounds Win over Richmond

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds kicked off their 2026 preseason schedule in winning fashion with a pair of second-half goals to defeat the Richmond Kickers out of USL League One, 2-0, this afternoon on the indoor field at the AHN Montour Sports Complex.

Brigham Larsen and one of the team's non-roster trialists combined on the two goals, with Larsen netting the opening tally in the 72nd minute before picking up the assist on the second goal only six minutes later.

The first half saw Albert Dikwa leading the Hounds line for the first time since he departed Pittsburgh after his 2023 Golden Boot-winning season, while it provided a first look at new Hounds Victor Souza, Eliot Goldthorp and USL Academy signee Warren Agostoni. Chances were sparse both ways, as captain Danny Griffin and Agostoni both came close but missed wide from distance, while the Kickers forced one first-half save on the Hounds' end.

An almost entirely new 11 took the field for the second half - in total, 22 players saw action for the Hounds - and newcomer Trevor Amann looked the most dangerous early with a headed chance that flashed just wide right of the post.

Larsen, the second-year pro, put the Hounds on the board with a strong run to the near post and being first to the ball on a low cross from one of the team's trialists. The roles reversed for the second goal, when Larsen got down near the goal line on the right said and sent a low ball back across the front of goal to set up a finish off the underside of the crossbar.

The Kickers nearly ended the shutout bid with seven minutes to play, as an outward curling volley from outside the box struck the crossbar, which denied what would have been a spectacular finish.

The preseason contest was the first meeting of any sort between the Hounds and the Kickers since Richmond left the USL Championship after the 2018 season, and it gives the Hounds wins in four of their past five preseason home openers.

What's next?

The Hounds will face fellow USL Championship side Indy Eleven at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, at the Eleven's Grand Park training venue.

Scoring summary

PIT - Brigham Larsen 72' (Trialist)

PIT - Trialist 78' (Brigham Larsen)







