Kremers Named Hounds 2 Head Coach

Published on January 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has named Josh Kremers as the head coach of Riverhounds 2, the club's entry into USL League Two that will begin play for the first time later this year.

Kremers, 33, has been with the Riverhounds organization for the past two years, joining as the Riverhounds Academy's Boys Regional League Director and also coaching academy boys teams in the 2007-08 and 2012 age groups.

"Josh is a fantastic young coach who brings tremendous energy and enthusiasm to Riverhounds 2. We're thrilled to have him leading this project and helping shape the next phase of our player development pathway," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

In addition to leading Riverhounds 2 in the 2026 season, Kremers also will serve as an assistant with the Riverhounds First Team.

Kremers comes to the role with USL League Two experience, most recently with FC Carolinas, where he served as the club's Boys Director of Coaching and helped with their teams in League Two and the USL W League. He was also an assistant coach in 2017-18 with the Charlotte Eagles, who won the League Two title in 2017.

Before entering coaching Kremers was a three-year starter at Messiah College, where he won three national championship during his career from 2010-13. Making the move into coaching after the conclusion of his time at Messiah, Kremers currently holds a U.S. Soccer Federation B Coaching License.

Kremers and Visser are preparing Riverhounds 2 for the team's first season in the Great Forest Division of League Two's Central Conference. The team's schedule is expected to be announced next month.







