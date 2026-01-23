Hounds Announce Hummel as New Kit, Apparel Provider

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has reached a multi-year deal with historic Danish sportswear brand hummel to be the official team wear and apparel provider of the club, outfitting the Hounds pro team, the Pittsburgh Riveters women's team and the Riverhounds Academy.

Under this new partnership, hummel will help design and manufacture custom kits for the club's teams, as well as training gear, staff gear and fan wear. The new apparel deal will go into effect for the 2026 season for both the Hounds and Riveters, and for the 2026-27 season for the Hounds Academy.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome hummel into the Riverhounds family as our official apparel partner. As a brand with deep roots in soccer history and a reputation for bold, bespoke design, hummel aligns perfectly with our vision for the Hounds and Riveters. This partnership is about more than just a logo on a jersey; it's about providing our players, our academy and our supporters with world-class gear that reflects the ambition and spirit of Pittsburgh," said Ben Wilson, Riverhounds Director of Merchandise.

Founded in Germany in 1923 before moving to its current headquarters in Denmark, the hummel brand is recognized globally by its distinctive bumblebee logo and chevron-bearing designs.

Most commonly associated with Denmark's national teams, hummel is the kit provider for clubs across Europe's top soccer leagues, including Werder Bremen and FC Köln in Germany, Sunderland in England, and Spain's Real Betis, which last summer brought the bumblebee logo to Pittsburgh when they played a preseason match at Acrisure Stadium. Domestically, nine teams across the USL Championship were outfitted by hummel in 2025, including the Charleston Battery and the Hounds' USL Championship Final opponent, FC Tulsa.

"Our team is thrilled to be welcoming the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Riveters and academy teams to the hummel family. The Pittsburgh community backs their teams week in and week out, and we're excited to create custom designs for this passionate fan base and city. On the back of the USL Championship victory and the planned expansion of the club's stadium, it's a great time to be part of the Pittsburgh soccer scene," Conor Caloia of hummel North America said.

The Hounds will unveil new home and away kits by hummel later during their preseason. Further details about the team's kit launch event plans, including date, time and location, will be announced in the coming weeks.







