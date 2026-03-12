Preview: Hounds at Loudoun United FC

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







The Hounds will continue their early-season road warrior ways Saturday, when they try to bounce back from a season-opening defeat in a rare afternoon contest against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field in Leesburg, Va.

The team's 2-1 defeat last weekend at the Charleston Battery, while a disappointing result, showed the mix of promising signs and areas needing improvement to be expected from a season opener, particularly one between two teams expected to contend for top-four finishes in the Eastern Conference. Coach Rob Vincent highlighted the team's response after falling behind 2-0 and getting on the front foot, while noting he wanted to see more initiative taken from the opening whistle after a hesitant start.

The Hounds' lone goal of the match went into the books as an own goal by Charleston's Nathan Messer, but it was still the type of incisive play the team is looking for. Danny Griffin attacking and taking available space on the ball, and Charles Ahl making a dangerous diagonal run through the box started the play that culminated in Ahl's decision to quickly get the ball across to Albert Dikwa, putting Messer in the compromised position to turn the ball into his own net.

The team will look for more of that against a Loudoun side they met last month during preseason, a 2-1 win at the AHN Montour Sports Complex. Trevor Amann scored in that match, which also featured the Hounds creating a Loudoun own goal not terribly dissimilar from last week's goal against the Battery.

On the flip side, Loudoun showed its attacking potential in that preseason match with talented young attackers Jack Panayotou and Arquimides Ordóñez combining on a fast strike finish in front of goal. Add in reigning USL Championship Young Player of the Year Abdellatif Aboukoura, and Loudoun has plenty of ways to cause opposing teams problems.

Though the Hounds are 13-2-2 all-time against Loudoun, the hosts are a much different club than in their early years as the DC United reserve team and are coming off a first-ever postseason appearance. Throw in their change at the top with Anthony Limbrick taking over as head coach after more than six years under Ryan Martin, and the history between the clubs matters less than ever entering this year's first of three scheduled meetings - two in the league and one in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Saturday afternoon's 3 p.m. start will be shown live on KDKA+, and fans can stream the match on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.