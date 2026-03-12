Match Preview: Republic FC at Lexington SC

Overview: SAC @ LEX

Date: Saturday, March 21

Location: Lexington SC Stadium

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

Watch: FOX40+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club is heading out on the road for its first away test of the year. Last weekend, the team opened its 13th campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over defending Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa. A quiet start made way for an action-packed second half as Republic FC broke out for two goals in 15 minutes.

Second-year Quails Ryan Spaulding and Freddy Kleemann connected to break the deadlock in the 68th when Spaulding's perfectly weighted cross connected with Kleemann who came flying in with a thunderous header on the back post. The exclamation point came from newcomer Kyle Edwards, who found the back of the net on his first touch of the game off an assist from Arturo Rodriguez. Edwards, who set the league's single season substitute scoring record with eight goals in 2025, is now ranked 6th in USL Championship history with 14 goals as a substitute.

Anchored by Captain Lee Desmond, Republic FC's backline - which featured the only five returning players included in the starting XI - secured its first clean sheet of the regular season and the 59th of Danny Vitiello's career, the most by any goalkeeper in league history. Vitiello earned Week 1 Team of the Week honors, alongside Ryan Spaulding and Freddy Kleemann.

Now Sacramento faces a new challenge - a revamped Lexington side that had some of the most noteworthy signings across the league during the offseason.

Know Your Opponent - Lexington SC

This week's host opened the season against with a derby against Louisville City FC in front of a record-setting home crowd last Friday. They got on the board early in the 17th minute when Aaron Molloy took advantage of a weak clearance and blasted a bouncing ball to the bottom corner of the target. It was an apt introduction for four-time All-League selection Molloy, who was acquired from Charleston Battery in December for a record intraleague fee.

After the halftime break, the defending Players' Shield winners clawed their way back into the match and eventually took the lead to hand Lexington its sixth consecutive loss, a streak that dates back to September 28, 2025.

Lexington's Aaron Molloy, featuring for Charleston Battery in 2025

But with this year's roster, Lexington has a good chance to turn the tide and make its first-ever postseason appearance. In addition to Molloy, other offseason additions include forward Phillip Goodrum, who scored 13 goals for LouCity a year ago, and 2023 Defender of the Year Arturo Ordoñez. Fans could also see former Republic FC midfielder Luis Felipe debut for his new club on Saturday night.

Head-to-Head

2026 marks just the second season in USL Championship for Lexington SC. Last year, these two clubs split the points in both head-to-heads: 0-0 at Heart Health Park in July and 2-2 at Lexington in October.







