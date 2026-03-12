Roots Look to Build Streak in 2026 Home Opener Versus New Mexico United

Oakland Roots SC News Release







After an ideal start to the 2026 season following Roots' 1-0 victory on the road over rivals Monterey Bay FC in their first match of the new campaign, Oakland will look to build their first winning streak of the year in their home opener as they prepare to host New Mexico United this Saturday, March 14th at the Oakland Coliseum.

Roots looked like the better side for a majority of their season opening win over Monterey Bay, and Saturday's matchup will be the first opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of the retooled Roots squad on home soil.

If last season's record breaking crowd at the 2025 home opener is any indication, the atmosphere is sure to be electric at the Oakland Coliseum for Saturday's contest.

The squad will look to channel this energy onto the pitch to seize an opportunity to go 2-0-0 on the young season, a feat the club has not accomplished since moving to the USL Championship in 2021.

Oakland fans, other than the large contingent that traveled down the Pacific Coast to support the club in their season opener in Seaside, will get their first look in-person at many of Roots' offseason additions, including Mark Fisher, who scored in the 85th minute versus Monterey Bay to deliver Oakland their first goal of the season, and with it the victory.

If history is any indication, the matchup should be a well-contested one, as Roots enter the contest holding a perfectly balanced 3-3-3 record versus New Mexico in the all-time series. In these nine previous meetings, all but one have been decided by a single goal or less.

Dating back to the finale of last season, Oakland has ridden the success of netminder Raphael Spiegel who has started in back-to-back games for Roots and delivered clean sheet victories in both. A win on Saturday would match Oakland's all-time regular season win streak at three.

In addition to the game, Roots fans will also be treated to a half-time performance from legendary Bay Area artist, and the club's newest co-owner, E-40, as well as a post-game fireworks show.

Following the match, Roots will head back on the road for their next action, traveling to Arizona for a 3 PM PT matchup with Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 21.







