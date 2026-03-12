Loudoun United FC Sign Goalkeeper Oliver Reece to an Academy Contract

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce that goalkeeper Oliver Reece has signed an Academy contract with the club ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Reece, who has been training with Loudoun United's first team, now formally joins the club's professional pathway, continuing his development within a fully professional environment at Segra Field. The Gaithersburg, Maryland native has also committed to play collegiately at the University of Delaware.

The young goalkeeper returned to the United States after competing in Germany's top youth division, the U-19 Bundesliga (now DFB-Nachwuchsliga), with SV Meppen. During his time with Meppen, Reece posted an impressive 43% shutout rate across the season while also regularly training with the club's first team in the Regionalliga Nord, gaining valuable exposure to the physicality, pace, and tactical demands of senior-level football.

Reece's European experience includes the 2023/2024 season with FC Schalke 04's International Academy Squad. He was subsequently invited to train with both Schalke's U-17 and U-19 academy sides, continuing his development within one of Germany's most recognized youth systems.

In addition to Schalke and SV Meppen, Reece has trained with Chicago Fire II (MLS NEXT Pro), Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Ingolstadt 04, and MSV Duisburg, further broadening his exposure to different playing styles and professional standards.

His goalkeeping education also includes training with former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Eric Steele, Loyola University goalkeeper coach Matt Pasquinelli, and former professional goalkeeper Alex Horwath, as well as working under head goalkeeper coach John Szaro at George Washington University and former professional Chris Torres.

Reece's signing reflects Loudoun United FC's continued commitment to identifying and developing young talent within a professional structure, providing a clear pathway from academy football to the USL Championship level.

Player: Oliver Reece

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthdate: 11/21/2006

Age: 19

Birthplace: Gaithersburg, Maryland

Height: 6'1''

Status: Academy Contract







