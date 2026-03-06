Oakland Roots SC and KTVU Renew Partnership to Air All USL Championship and Prix Tire USL Cup Games

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC and English language broadcast partner, KTVU, renew partnership for the 2026 season. KTVU will air all Oakland Roots SC regular season games on KTVU Plus both home and away. KTVU Plus will remain the designated flagship English language television station of Oakland Roots SC for the 2026 season.

"KTVU has been a fantastic partner of ours dating back to 2022," said Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz. "Their storytelling around our club will allow us to extend our reach throughout the entire Bay Area in a monumental World Cup year. With KTVU headquartered in Oakland, the partnership aligns perfectly with our club."

KTVU Plus coverage area provides an opportunity for over 2.6 million potential viewers across the region to enjoy Oakland Roots SC games.







