Loudoun United FC Acquire Midfielder Richie Aman on Loan from D.C. United

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce that the club has acquired midfielder Richie Aman on loan from D.C. United ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Aman joins Loudoun United FC after signing with D.C. United in January 2026 as the eighth overall selection in the MLS SuperDraft, following a decorated collegiate career at the University of Washington and impactful USL League Two experience with Ballard FC.

"I am super excited to join Loudon for this upcoming season," said Richie Aman. "I can't wait to get going and start competing for the club."

Aman spent four seasons at the University of Washington, where he helped lead the Huskies to their first NCAA National Championship in 2025 while finishing tied for third in the NCAA with 14 assists. His standout senior campaign earned him Big Ten Midfielder of the Year honors, First Team All-Big Ten recognition, and United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American status.

Alongside his collegiate success, Aman gained valuable summer experience with Ballard FC in USL League Two, where he played an integral role in the club's attacking success. In 2024, he was a key contributor as Ballard secured a division title, leading the team in shots and ranking among the leaders in key passes, including a standout Player of the Match performance in a 2-1 win over Midlakes United. Aman finished the season with a team-leading 11 assists and consistently drove the attack as the club advanced to the USL League Two National Final.

"Richie is a fantastic addition to the squad here at Loudoun United FC," said Anthony Limbrick, Head Coach for Loudoun United FC. "An exciting dribbler with the ball at his feet, he thrives in 1v1 situations and likes to take defenders on directly. Comfortable playing on either flank in attacking roles, Richie brings versatility, creativity, and energy to the forward line. His arrival adds valuable depth and healthy competition in the attacking areas as we continue to strengthen the squad."

Following his senior season at UW, Aman was selected by D.C. United with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft after the club acquired the selection via trade. He signed a two-year contract with options extending through 2030.

"We want to thank D.C. United for entrusting us with Richie's continued development," said Alen Marcina, Sporting Director for Loudoun United FC. "He had an outstanding career at the University of Washington, helping lead the program to its first NCAA National Championship, and now steps into a competitive environment where he can continue to grow. Richie brings intelligent movement, strong 1v1 attacking qualities, and the ability to both create and finish decisive actions in the final third. We're pleased to welcome him to Loudoun and look forward to supporting his continued progression."

