Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC 3/7/26

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Home Sweet Home: SAFC is undefeated all-time in home openers. In its first ten seasons, San Antonio is 7-0-3 in its first match at Toyota Field, outscoring opponents 22-7 with six clean sheets.

Back for More: Two of San Antonio's newcomers this season are familiar faces to the club, with Cristian Parano and Emil Cuello both making their return back to the Alamo City. Parano joins Mitchell Taintor, Santiago Patino, and Nicky Hernandez as reunited members of SAFC's 2022 title-winning squad.

Preseason Round-Up: San Antonio FC finished its preseason slate going 3-1-2 (W-L-D) against competition from MLS, USL Championship, MLS Next Pro and university squads. Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev and defender Nelson Flores Blanco each scored a brace, with Erofeev putting in his first goals for the club. SAFC held opponents scoreless in three of its preseason contests with a 10-6 goal differential.

USL Championship Match #1 - San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 0-0-0 (0 pts)

Phoenix Rising FC: 0-0-0 (0 pts)

All-time Series: Phoenix holds the lead in the tightly contested all-time series between the clubs with an 8-7-3 (W-L-D) advantage. Rising took both regular season meetings between the clubs last season, while San Antonio picked up a 1-0 road victory in USL Cup group play.

