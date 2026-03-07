Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC 3/7/26
Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Home Sweet Home: SAFC is undefeated all-time in home openers. In its first ten seasons, San Antonio is 7-0-3 in its first match at Toyota Field, outscoring opponents 22-7 with six clean sheets.
Back for More: Two of San Antonio's newcomers this season are familiar faces to the club, with Cristian Parano and Emil Cuello both making their return back to the Alamo City. Parano joins Mitchell Taintor, Santiago Patino, and Nicky Hernandez as reunited members of SAFC's 2022 title-winning squad.
Preseason Round-Up: San Antonio FC finished its preseason slate going 3-1-2 (W-L-D) against competition from MLS, USL Championship, MLS Next Pro and university squads. Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev and defender Nelson Flores Blanco each scored a brace, with Erofeev putting in his first goals for the club. SAFC held opponents scoreless in three of its preseason contests with a 10-6 goal differential.
---------------
USL Championship Match #1 - San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT
Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 0-0-0 (0 pts)
Phoenix Rising FC: 0-0-0 (0 pts)
All-time Series: Phoenix holds the lead in the tightly contested all-time series between the clubs with an 8-7-3 (W-L-D) advantage. Rising took both regular season meetings between the clubs last season, while San Antonio picked up a 1-0 road victory in USL Cup group play.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvPHX
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2026
- Lexington Sporting Club Drops Season Opener To LouCity, 2-1 - Lexington SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC 3/7/26 - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Kick off 2026 Season at Home against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- FC Tulsa to Open 2026 USL Championship Season at Sacramento Republic FC - FC Tulsa
- San Antonio FC Adds Three to 2026 Roster on USL Academy Agreements - San Antonio FC
- Orange County SC Signs Striker Yaniv Bazini from Tormenta FC - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Hartford Athletic vs. Sporting Jax - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Midfielder Richie Aman on Loan from D.C. United - Loudoun United FC
- Rowdies Sign Alex Rodriguez, Jesse Tita to USL Academy Contracts for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Elegance and Identity: Macron and Miami FC Unveil the New Home Kit 2026 - Miami FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Nine Players to USL Academy Contracts - Phoenix Rising FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Attacker Jackson Kiil - Oakland Roots SC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Defender Callum Frogson - Brooklyn FC
- Oakland Roots SC and KTVU Renew Partnership to Air All USL Championship and Prix Tire USL Cup Games - Oakland Roots SC
- Republic FC Signs Brooks Doolittle to USL Academy Contract - Sacramento Republic FC
- For the Fans: Special Activations Highlight Brooklyn FC Men's Inaugural Match - Brooklyn FC
- Battery Add Wayne, Rigsby, Held, Alexandre to 2026 Roster - Charleston Battery
- Rowdies Open Season at Birmingham - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC 3/7/26
- San Antonio FC Adds Three to 2026 Roster on USL Academy Agreements
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule
- San Antonio FC Shuts out Corpus Christi FC, 1-0
- San Antonio FC Downs Houston Dynamo 2, 5-2