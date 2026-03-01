San Antonio FC Shuts out Corpus Christi FC, 1-0

Published on February 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC capped off its preseason slate with another win, defeating Corpus Christi FC 1-0 at Toyota Field Saturday.

Jorge Hernandez put SAFC on the board in the first half, battling through a throng of Corpus Christi defenders in the box to slot home the game-winner.

San Antonio went on to hold the visitors scoreless for its third clean sheet of the preseason, finishing with a 3-1-2 (W-L-D) record heading into the opening week of the season.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Assisted by Dmitrii Erofeev)

Next Up:

San Antonio FC will open the 2026 USL Championship season against Phoenix Rising FC Saturday, March 7 at Toyota Field. Tickets are on sale now at SanAntonioFC.com or on the SAFC app. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

Starting XI: Joey Batrouni, Emil Cuello (Nelson Flores Blanco), Danny Barbir (Tiago Suarez), Mitchell Taintor, Alex Crognale, Akeem Ward (Rece Buckmaster), Dmitrii Erofeev (Curt Calov), Mikey Maldonado, Jorge Hernandez (Luke Haakenson), Alex Greive (Diogo Pacheco), Santiago Patiño (Cristian Parano)







