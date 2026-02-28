Monterey Bay Football Club Presents Charly Home and Away Kits Heading into the 2026 Season

Published on February 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (MBFC) announced today their 2026 CHARLY Club Colors ahead of the club's fifth campaign, in partnership with front-of-kit sponsor Montage Health. The 2026 CHARLY Home Kit will debut on Saturday, February 28, 2026, during the club's first-ever international friendly versus C.F. Pachuca Select at Cardinale Stadium.

"Everything we do is 'For the Union,' and our 2026 CHARLY Home and Away Kits are no exception," said Oliver Wyss, Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer of Monterey Bay FC. "We believe these are a testament of the significance of what this community means to us, and we cannot wait for fans to get their hands on them."

Awashed by the unique beaches of the 831, the 2026 CHARLY Home Kit features a design resembling the rolling waves along the Pacific Coast. The clash of its unique textures define a coastal, cool, resilient, and connection to the natural beauty and cultural rhythm of life along the bay. It evokes the strength of Monterey's harbor heritage-solid, dependable, and rooted in a proud maritime history that symbolizes both the club and the tight-knit Central Coast community it represents.

Reminiscent of Californian beachside cottages, MBFC's 2026 CHARLY Away Kit, with navy and kelp blue vertical stripes, with yellow details on the trims around the collar and sleeves. The deep navy blue has a moody, inky quality similar to the Pacific Ocean's Submarine Canyon, and the vibrant cool blue resembles the nutrient-rich upwelling in Monterey Bay's coastal shallows.

"The influence of the Pacific Coast is embedded in the Monterey Bay FC's DNA and gives them a unique identity unlike any other club in California and across the country," said CHARLY Sports Marketing Director Mauricio Rodriguez Vallejo. "It was a privilege to bring this heritage to life through this year's USL kits."

Fans can purchase the new kits in both adult and youth sizes at Cardinale Stadium or by visiting www.mbfcshop.com.







