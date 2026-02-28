PRESEASON RECAP - Hounds Wrap Preseason with Win over Pitt

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Danny Griffin vs. the University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds now turn their eyes to the regular season after wrapping up their 2026 preseason with a 2-0 victory over the University of Pittsburgh this afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

Danny Griffin and Eliot Goldthorp scored in rapid succession to start the second half, and former Pitt goalkeeper Nico Campuzano played the full 90 minutes to record the clean sheet for the Hounds (6-1-0).

The best early chances were limited to set pieces, with Beto Ydrach flashing a header just over the crossbar from a 15th-minute corner kick. On the half-hour mark, Goldthorp sprung Junior Etou to the goal line with a clever backheel, but no Hounds were able to get on the end of a ball chipped by Etou toward the middle of the 6-yard box.

Pitt's defensive resistance was finally broken down in the 50th minute with a fortuitous bounce. Etou again worked the left side and went for goal, and his effort struck the upright. The rebound came directly to Griffin standing near the penalty spot, and the Hounds' captain tucked the ball home for his first goal of the preseason.

Less than a minute later, the Hounds were on the board again after Ydrach played the ball forward to Charles Ahl. Ahl sent a pass across goal from the right side, and Goldthorp made the back post run to touch home his second goal this preseason.

Just as they did the night before against West Virginia University, the Hounds allowed most of their players to go the full 90 minutes - only two substitutions were used - as they prepare to begin league play in just seven days.

What's next?

The Hounds begin their USL Championship title defense by renewing the league's longest-running rivalry, as they travel to South Carolina's Lowcountry to face the Charleston Battery on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

Scoring summary

PIT - Danny Griffin 50'

PIT - Eliot Goldthorp 50' (Charles Ahl)

