Hounds Sign Georgetown Product Viera

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Midfielder Max Viera with Georgetown University

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed former Georgetown University midfielder Max Viera for the upcoming USL Championship season with a club option for 2027. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Viera, 21, is coming off a senior season in which he had three goals and four assists while helping guide the Hoyas to a second straight Big East Championship before advancing to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

"Max attended our Invitational Combine in December and stood out with his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities from the wing back position," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "He earned his roster spot during preseason, and we're excited to see his continued development this year."

As a junior in 2024, Viera was named the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Offensive Player as the Hoyas won the conference for the first time in three years. For his career, Viera appeared in 81 total matches for Georgetown, recording seven goals and 11 assists.

Hailing from Chicago, Viera played his youth soccer in the Chicago Fire Academy. He was a two-year captain for the Fire, who won the MLS Next Under-19 Championship with Viera in the squad in 2021, and he also made two senior-level appearances in MLS Next Pro with Chicago Fire 2.

Viera and the Hounds wrap up their preseason this weekend with an exhibition match tonight hosting West Virginia University at 7 p.m. and a road match at the University of Pittsburgh tomorrow at 6 p.m.

