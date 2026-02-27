Rhode Island FC Home Opener vs. Loudoun United FC Postponed
Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Due to the recent record-breaking blizzard that brought more than 30 inches of snow across Pawtucket and the surrounding communities, Rhode Island FC announced today that its March 7 Home Opener vs. Loudoun United FC has been postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
The game vs. Loudoun was rescheduled to prioritize safety and allow for an optimal experience at Centreville Bank Stadium. Rhode Island FC will now kick off its first game of the 2026 season on Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m. against Sporting Club Jacksonville, presented by Centreville Bank. The first 3,500 fans will receive a free RIFC-themed blanket, courtesy of Centreville Bank!
Tickets purchased for March 7 will automatically be valid for the Oct. 14 rescheduled date. Alternatively, ticket holders can exchange their ticket for the March 14 Home Opener, or another regular-season home game (subject to availability), by contacting RIFC Ticketing at tickets@rhodeislandfc.com or by calling 401-839-4950.
