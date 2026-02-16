Rhode Island FC Signs Former Brown University Forward Jamin Gogo Peters
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed forward Jamin Gogo Peters for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The four-year Brown University standout signs with the Ocean State club after logging 12 goals and three assists in four collegiate seasons with the Bears. He is the fourth Rhode Island FC player to sign with the club from a local Rhode Island college or university.
"Jamin is a promising young talent that will add depth to our attack," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "He is coming off of a successful college career, which has proven to be a reliable path to success for us over the last three seasons."
A product of the Portland Timbers academy, the Forest Grove, Oregon native enjoyed a breakout rookie season with Brown after moving to the opposite coast in 2022. In his first year, Peters led the Bears and finished fourth in the Ivy League with seven goals in 16 appearances. In four seasons, Peters was a regular in the starting lineup, totaling 43 starts in 62 appearances and logging 3,276 minutes. He started all 15 games during his senior season in 2025, scoring three goals.
Prior to his time in college, Gogo Peters featured with MLS Next Pro side Portland Timbers 2 in 2022, scoring four goals before beginning his first season with Brown.
Name: Jamin Gogo Peters
Position: Forward
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170 lbs.
Birthday: Nov. 3, 2003
Hometown: Forest Grove, Oregon
Previous teams: Brown University (NCAA), Portland Timbers 2 (MLSNP)
Pronunciation: Jay-min
RIFC now has 21 players under contract for the 2026 season:
2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:
GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer, 29-Jacob Castro
DEFENDERS (8): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 32-Hamady Diop
MIDFIELDERS (7): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson
FORWARDS (4): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 20-Jamin Gogo Peters
