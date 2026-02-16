Rhode Island FC Signs Former Brown University Forward Jamin Gogo Peters

Published on February 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed forward Jamin Gogo Peters for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The four-year Brown University standout signs with the Ocean State club after logging 12 goals and three assists in four collegiate seasons with the Bears. He is the fourth Rhode Island FC player to sign with the club from a local Rhode Island college or university.

"Jamin is a promising young talent that will add depth to our attack," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "He is coming off of a successful college career, which has proven to be a reliable path to success for us over the last three seasons."

A product of the Portland Timbers academy, the Forest Grove, Oregon native enjoyed a breakout rookie season with Brown after moving to the opposite coast in 2022. In his first year, Peters led the Bears and finished fourth in the Ivy League with seven goals in 16 appearances. In four seasons, Peters was a regular in the starting lineup, totaling 43 starts in 62 appearances and logging 3,276 minutes. He started all 15 games during his senior season in 2025, scoring three goals.

Prior to his time in college, Gogo Peters featured with MLS Next Pro side Portland Timbers 2 in 2022, scoring four goals before beginning his first season with Brown.

Name: Jamin Gogo Peters

Position: Forward

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthday: Nov. 3, 2003

Hometown: Forest Grove, Oregon

Previous teams: Brown University (NCAA), Portland Timbers 2 (MLSNP)

Pronunciation: Jay-min

RIFC now has 21 players under contract for the 2026 season:

2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer, 29-Jacob Castro

DEFENDERS (8): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 32-Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (7): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson

FORWARDS (4): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 20-Jamin Gogo Peters

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.