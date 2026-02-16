San Antonio FC Signs Defender-Midfielder Emil Cuello

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed defender-midfielder Emil Cuello, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to welcome Emil back to San Antonio," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "Emil is a player with vast experience that can perform in multiple different positions, and we believe he'll be a valuable addition to our group."

Cuello returns for his second stint with SAFC after having joined the team in 2021. He posted two goals and three assists in 16 appearances for the Alamo City club before heading to Sacramento Republic FC in August. He went on to sign with Phoenix Rising ahead of the 2023 season, seeing action in 17 matches and helping the team win the USL Championship Final in his first year with the club.

Drafted 19th overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, Cuello spent his first two professional seasons with LA Galaxy where he played in 24 matches while also spending time in USL Championship with the reserve side. Over the course of his career, the 29-year-old has logged more than 6,000 minutes of USL Championship play in 115 regular season appearances, recording eight goals, 15 assists and 104 chances created.

The Buenos Aires native moved to the United States at age five before attending Southern Methodist University, where he played collegiate soccer from 2015-18. Cuello tallied 12 goals and 17 assists in 73 appearances for the Mustangs, earning First Team All-American Conference honors his senior season.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2026 USL Championship season at home, hosting Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 7.







