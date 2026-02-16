New Mexico United Announces Launch of 2026 Black & Yellow Bash

New Mexico United is now selling tickets for the eighth annual Black & Yellow Bash, the club's biggest party of the year and the official kickoff celebration for the USL Championship season.

The 2026 Black & Yellow Bash is back at Electric Playhouse for a night filled with United-themed entertainment. Fans can buy special New Mexico United drinks and enjoy free light snacks. You'll also get to meet the full 2026 roster, Head Coach Dennis Sanchez, and the technical staff, plus be among the first to buy United's latest merchandise drop.

The Black & Yellow Bash will take place on March 6, 2026. Doors will open at 5:30p.m.. All fans attending will receive a limited-edition gift.

Tickets are on sale now at https://bit.ly/BYBash26







