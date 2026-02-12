New Mexico United Signs Forward Joseph Melto Quiah

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







¬â¹ ¬â¹New Mexico United has signed forward Joseph Melto Quiah for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

"Joseph is an exciting young prospect," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He came into our preseason and showed some real attacking quality. We're excited to have him join New Mexico United."

A 5-foot-11 attacking player, Quiah emerged as one of the top offensive threats in the country during his collegiate career at the University of Dayton. Across 47 matches (43 starts), he recorded 14 goals and 16 assists. He posted a career-best season in 2024 with eight goals and six assists. In his senior year, he earned First Team All-Atlantic 10, First Team All-Region, Second Team USC All-America, and Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team honours.

Quiah, 21, is from Montserrado, Liberia, where he made his senior national team debut at 16, an early career landmark.

The young Liberian prospect was selected by Toronto FC in the third round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and gained professional experience playing for Toronto FC II.

Quiah brings speed, attacking versatility, and creativity in the final third as New Mexico United builds its roster for the 2026 season.







