Switchbacks FC Announce Zach Zandi's Retirement Ahead of the 2026 Season

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC midfielder Zach Zandi

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that longtime midfielder Zach Zandi has officially retired from playing professional soccer and will transition to working with the technical staff as Head Scout & Technical Development Coach.

"Zandi coming onto the staff makes us immediately stronger. He will lead our scouting department and work with our players on an individual basis," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "His football IQ is elite, so although he won't be on the field, he will still be able to have a huge impact on the team this year."

Across five seasons in Colorado Springs, Zandi became a constant in the Switchbacks midfield, making 98 appearances while totaling 14 goals and eight assists and logging more than 6,781 minutes across all competitions. His consistency and leadership were on full display during the club's historic 2024 postseason run, where he appeared in every playoff match and helped power the Switchbacks to their first-ever USL Championship Cup.

Renowned for his relentless work rate, creativity, and versatility, Zandi filled multiple midfield roles and was a trusted presence game after game. His contributions went far beyond the numbers, playing a key role in the Switchbacks reaching the playoffs in every season of his tenure. Through his professionalism and commitment, Zandi helped shape one of the most successful stretches in club history and leaves a lasting mark on the organization.

"This club, this city, and this community have given me more than I could ever put into words. I'm proud of what we built together, and I'm incredibly grateful to every teammate, coach, staff member, and supporter who was a part of my journey," Zandi said. "While I'm stepping away from playing, I'm excited to continue helping push the club forward in a different role."

