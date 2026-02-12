Hounds Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has released its Promotions Schedule for the 2026 season, with an exciting array giveaways, theme nights and entertainment lined up for fans of all ages as the Hounds return to the field after their USL Championship-winning season a year ago.

Pittsburgh fans stuck in the slush this winter will get a leg up - make that four legs up - on next year's snow with a Riverhounds fold-up "parking chair" that will be the highlight giveaway of Fan Appreciation Night in the season finale Oct. 24 against Birmingham Legion FC. But the giveaways get started long before the end of the season.

A commemoration of the team's first-ever league title is on tap to kick off the action when the team hosts Sporting Jacksonville on Saturday, March 28. Championship Celebration Night will include the unveiling of the team's 2025 championship banner, a replica banner giveaway for fans and the first of three Firework Frenzy nights as post-match entertainment.

Fans also will be able to get their hands on a limited edition Replica Championship Ring on May 2, a Collectible "Hype Train" on Aug. 8, and everyone's favorite mascot, AMO, will be immortalized with an AMO Bobblehead distributed July 18 for a marquee match against Louisville City FC.

Speaking of things on tap, no Hounds season would be complete without the return of select $1 Beer Nights throughout the year. The first night to feature the $1 I.C. Light special until kickoff will be the team's College Night on April 18 against Detroit City FC, and five additional matches will feature that discount: April 25, June 13, July 11, July 25 and culminating with a Sept. 12 match featuring a special Beer Stein Giveaway.

New theme nights in 2026 include the family fun of Peanuts Night (Aug. 15), the retro silliness of Austin Powers Night (May 2), an upcoming Hollywood blockbuster with The Odyssey Night (July 25) and a semiquincentennial special for the team's traditional July 4 match with America 250 Night. Those pair with returning favorites, including Military Appreciation Night on Sept. 12 and Hispanic Heritage Night on Oct. 10.

The Hounds' complete 2026 Promotions Schedule can be seen at riverhounds.com/2026-promotions. Season tickets and multi-game plans are on sale now, and single game tickets for 2026 will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 18.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.